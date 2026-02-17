10 Foods From The Bahamas You Should Try At Least Once

As an island nation, it shouldn't be surprising that fish appears time and time again in Bahamian cuisine. One of the most popular fish dishes on the island is the aptly named boil fish, which, as Anastarcia Palacious explains, is often served with yellow grits. "Grouper is simmered with onions, peppers, potatoes, lime, and seasoning to create a light, flavorful broth," she says. The Nassau grouper is a favorite for this dish because of its innate tenderness and sweetness, though some folks will swap it for mahi mahi, hogfish, or gray snapper when it's out of season.

Boil fish can be eaten at any time of day — breakfast, lunch, or dinner — and is especially popular in the islands during Christmastime. The dish, commonly referred to as just "boil," is believed to be a product of British culinary influence, as the Brits frequently stew fish in seasoned broths. However, Americans may have also contributed to the proliferation of the dish in the Bahamas. Southerners love their seafood boils, so it's possible that the recipe made its way to the Bahamas (or vice versa; it's hard to say). Of course, Bahamians had to add their own twist with ingredients like goat pepper.

The yellow grits are what make this meal, and Palacious makes a point that they are not to be confused with cornmeal. "The grits are smooth and creamy and soak up the broth beautifully," she says.