Spotted Dick Is The Unfortunately-Named Dessert With British Origins

Some British dishes tend to catch flack for their odd flavor combinations or quirky textures. Take jellied eels, for example, a common dish in London that gets a bad rap. No one can say the land that gifted the world delicacies such as bubble and squeak, a popular side dish with fried potatoes and cabbage, or toad in the hole (sausages baked into Yorkshire pudding) is lacking in name ingenuity. With loads of freshly grown, farm-to-table vegetables, grass-fed livestock, and access to some of the finest cheeses in the world, don't let the silly names fool you. Here's where the unfortunately-named but extremely tasty dessert known as spotted dick pudding comes into the picture.

Spotted dick — hold for laughter — is a steamed pudding typically made with a suet dough, dried fruit, lemon zest, and creamy custard to top it off. For Americans, the word "pudding" usually refers to the iconic creamy custardy dessert. But for Brits, "pudding" is an overarching term that can refer to any sweet or savory dish that's boiled or steamed in something, namely animal casings. Similar to sponge cake, spotted dick is usually served around the holidays, but it was once a mainstay on dessert menus in the U.K. The steamed pudding has a full, rich flavor from the suet with a citrusy tang from the lemon. Texture-wise, it's quite airy combined with a bit of chewiness from the dried fruits, while the vanilla custard adds a much needed injection of moisture and sweetness.