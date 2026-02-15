Dunkin' is more than just donuts; America's oldest still-open donut chain also has a pretty hefty menu of drinks to help wash those bad boys down. We're talking more than just coffee and espresso drinks, too. The Dunkin' hot drink menu has grown over the years to include hot teas, tea lattes, and even protein drinks, and I was on a mission to see how all 19 of them stacked up against each other. (It should be noted that the actual number of hot drinks at Dunkin' is 21. However, two of the hot herbal teas, Hibiscus Kiss and Chamomile Fields, were not available in my area.)

I will say that the placement of these drinks shocked me. This was a wild ride where everything I thought I knew and liked about Dunkin' hot drinks wound up being wrong. I kept it consistent and ordered small sizes of each drink, all made with oat milk. Come with me on this journey — this is the definitive ranking of hot Dunkin' drinks.