What Brand Is Behind Dunkin's Oat Milk?
It wasn't that long ago that asking for non-dairy milk at Dunkin', other than soy or almond, came with a funny look from the barista. Oat milk first appeared at the chain in 2020, when Dunkin' started serving Planet Oat's dairy alternative at select locations in California. Later that year, oat milk was added as an option nationwide, making Dunkin' one of the first fast food restaurants to offer the choice at all of its U.S. locations. The chain capitalized on this, quickly adding drinks like oat milk lattes to its permanent menu. Today, customers can order almost any drink from Dunkin' with the dairy alternative.
Oat milk has grown in popularity since it first joined the commercial market around 2018. One-third of U.S. adults have tasted the non-dairy option, and one in 10 adults under age 35 claim that it's their preferred milk type, according to a 2023 report from Civic Science. If you're wondering if oat or almond milk is better for creamy lattes, these days, most coffee shop chains offer both options.
What oat milk brands do other coffee chains use?
Dunkin' isn't the only popular coffee chain that stocks up on oat milk from a specific brand. As of this writing, Dunkin' still uses Planet Oat — the top-selling oat milk company in America. If you're wondering what brand of oat milk Starbucks uses, the chain buys from a Swedish brand called Oatly. Starbucks uses the brand's Barista Edition milk, which is different from regular oat milk. Barista milk is specially formulated to take on a better texture once steamed. Starbucks added this option to its menu in the spring of 2021, right on the heels of Dunkin' Donuts. In 2024, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf started using Oatly's Barista Edition milk in its cafes, too. Meanwhile, Peet's Coffee has been serving Chobani Oat Milk in its locations since 2019.
While all of these chains offer oat milk, it took each one a long time to decide on the price of the offering. In fact, Dunkin', Starbucks, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf all had lawsuits brought against them for charging extra for the non-dairy choice. Dunkin' and Starbucks quickly responded by dropping the charges, while Peet's finally nixed the extra 80-cent fee in June 2025. While oat milk was once an obscure option, this is just another sign that the dairy alternative is becoming more normalized.