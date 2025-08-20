What Brand Is Behind Dunkin's Oat Milk?

It wasn't that long ago that asking for non-dairy milk at Dunkin', other than soy or almond, came with a funny look from the barista. Oat milk first appeared at the chain in 2020, when Dunkin' started serving Planet Oat's dairy alternative at select locations in California. Later that year, oat milk was added as an option nationwide, making Dunkin' one of the first fast food restaurants to offer the choice at all of its U.S. locations. The chain capitalized on this, quickly adding drinks like oat milk lattes to its permanent menu. Today, customers can order almost any drink from Dunkin' with the dairy alternative.

Oat milk has grown in popularity since it first joined the commercial market around 2018. One-third of U.S. adults have tasted the non-dairy option, and one in 10 adults under age 35 claim that it's their preferred milk type, according to a 2023 report from Civic Science. If you're wondering if oat or almond milk is better for creamy lattes, these days, most coffee shop chains offer both options.