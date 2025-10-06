What's Really In Starbucks' Protein-Boosted Milk?

It's always a big deal when Starbucks releases a new menu item, and its most recent release is more than just a new flavor. On September 29, 2025, Starbucks launched a new range of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks. The protein-enhanced drinks contain up to 36 grams of protein in a grande-sized cup (16 ounces), while the cold foam contains 15 grams of protein. What's interesting is that you can ask for the protein-boosted milk and/or the foam to be added to almost any beverage, Starbucks has confirmed, so you likely won't have to change your regular order that much to get some extra protein in your beverage. We found Starbucks' protein drinks to be a delicious way to get your protein in, but, like many other customers, we couldn't help but wonder where the extra protein comes from.

Starbucks has revealed that its protein-boosted milk is made with whey isolate. This is different from the regular whey found in many protein shakes and bars. Whey isolate is a processed version of this which contains less fat and lactose. It comes from cow's milk and is a great source of protein due to its ability to provide amino acids that your body cannot synthesize. Starbucks opted to use it specifically for its nutrition, taste, and texture, which it claims does not change the flavor or consistency of the drink. The protein-boosted milk can be used in a latte or a matcha (both iced and regular), and the protein cold foam comes in a variety of flavors, including banana, vanilla, chocolate, salted caramel, and brown sugar. There are also seasonal flavors, such as pumpkin and pecan.