6 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Eating At Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel's customers are dedicated to the restaurant and its old-fashioned, homey atmosphere. So much so that any change can result in huge backlash; remember when the company tried to simplify its logo and remodel its dining rooms but had to backtrack fast due to an online outcry? It turns out that much of the backlash was due to a number of bots, but the complaints from human customers were still plentiful. Aesthetics aside, though, people still adore the restaurants. The food is comforting, the locations are inviting, and the customers have an understanding of some unwritten rules.

That means that if you're new and haven't eaten at one of the company's restaurants before, you might not realize that there are things you can do to make your visit more convenient and calm — and that there are things you might do that could make the manager not want to see you again. These unwritten rules are simple, though, so putting them into action doesn't take much effort. If a location with the nostalgic Cracker Barrel name is opening up in your town, and you want to go, here are six unwritten rules to know before you eat there.