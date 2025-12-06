How To Recreate Cracker Barrel-Style Mashed Potatoes At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think about comfort food, mashed potatoes probably spring to mind. In its best iteration, the starchy side is warm, fluffy, and laced with just enough butter or margarine to make each mouthful luscious and creamy. Paired with savory gravy, the dish is irresistible. To learn how to make the most satisfying mashed potatoes in your very own kitchen, Chowhound spoke with Thomas Yun, vice president of menu strategy and innovation at Cracker Barrel. The country-themed restaurant chain, named for the empty soda cracker barrels that were once used as tables at roadside trading posts, has become synonymous with American comfort food, including classic and crowd-pleasing staples like mashed potatoes. So whether you're simply a fan of the side wherever it's served or particularly fond of Cracker Barrel's take on it, you'll want these tips.

Yun peeled back the curtain to exclusively share exactly what goes into the chain's famous mashed potatoes. As it turns out, they are surprisingly straightforward to make and require very few ingredients. "We use russet potatoes, chosen for their texture and flavor, in our scratch-made mashed potatoes," Yun shared. "Plus, the skins from the russet potatoes add a little extra texture to each batch, as well." The freshly cooked potatoes are mashed with salt and pepper, and at that point, the recipe is almost complete. "We then add a little warm margarine for a little boost of flavor and to smooth out the texture — and that's it," Yun said. Comfort does not have to mean complicated, especially if you want to recreate Cracker Barrel's spuds at home.