There's A Reason You Never Hear Music Playing At Costco

You're strolling through the aisles of Costco, browsing the shopping list you made on the bulk retailer's must-have app, and keeping your eyes peeled for new favorite items. While much of shopping experience is similar to other big-box stores, there's a major difference that can go unnoticed: at Costco, there's no soundtrack to your perusing. Unlike Sam's Club, Costco doesn't play music in any of its stores, letting you relax with your own thoughts (or the latest episode of your favorite podcast in your earbuds). While Costco hasn't released information on why its store speakers are silent, some Redditors have speculated that the company would rather not pay music licensing fees.

Costco isn't the only discount store that forgoes music in favor of passing savings on to customers. Take a listen next time you're strolling through Aldi's aisle of dreams — you'll notice that you're left in silence with your thoughts (you'll be able to hear internal monologue debate whether you really need that new kitchen gadget loud and clear). Naturally, large discount stores like Costco want to cut costs wherever possible, ultimately making in-store music a luxury. It's worth exploring how keeping music out of people's ears while they're looking for the latest must-have items from Costco helps the chain save big (and pass those savings on to shoppers).