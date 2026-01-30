The Best New Items To Grab From Costco In February 2026

Costco is known for its members-only shopping experience that provides guests with the opportunity to purchase many staples in bulk. Shoppers may hit the grocery giant for necessities, such as baking supplies, meat, and produce, but it's easy to forget that Costco, while great for the basics, carries a remarkable number of products and is always stocking something new each month.

This February, hit this retailer's stores and check out its offerings online so you don't miss great deals on exciting new items (and if you're a Costco newbie, note these tips and tricks for first-time Costco shoppers). The lineup of items includes pantry snacks such as fruit leather, high-quality New Zealand beef, and flavor enhancing garnishes such as balsamic vinegar pearls.

If you want to get in on all the excitement but don't have a Costco membership, nonmembers can still get their hands on some of Costco's latest products by shopping through third-party grocery providers such as Instacart. Regardless of what ends up on your list, you're sure to enjoy perusing Costco's newest items on offer this month.