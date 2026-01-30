The Best New Items To Grab From Costco In February 2026
Costco is known for its members-only shopping experience that provides guests with the opportunity to purchase many staples in bulk. Shoppers may hit the grocery giant for necessities, such as baking supplies, meat, and produce, but it's easy to forget that Costco, while great for the basics, carries a remarkable number of products and is always stocking something new each month.
This February, hit this retailer's stores and check out its offerings online so you don't miss great deals on exciting new items (and if you're a Costco newbie, note these tips and tricks for first-time Costco shoppers). The lineup of items includes pantry snacks such as fruit leather, high-quality New Zealand beef, and flavor enhancing garnishes such as balsamic vinegar pearls.
If you want to get in on all the excitement but don't have a Costco membership, nonmembers can still get their hands on some of Costco's latest products by shopping through third-party grocery providers such as Instacart. Regardless of what ends up on your list, you're sure to enjoy perusing Costco's newest items on offer this month.
Stash Tea Essentials Variety Pack
Any particularly big fan of tea can find the Stash Tea Essentials Variety Pack in February. Enclosed are six different flavors: lemon ginger, peppermint, chamomile, chai spice, Moroccan mint, and double bergamot earl grey. With all the new blends to try, you may want to note the different steps to brew a delicious cup of tea.
Purchase the Stash Tea Essentials Variety Pack for $23.99.
Canel's Jarritos Gummies
If you're looking for a fun snack, Costco now carries Canel's Jarritos Gummies. This item features 12 individually packaged 4-ounce packets. The flavors include six of Jarritos' many soda offerings: mango, mandarin, pineapple, lime, tamarind, and fruit punch. This item receives positive reviews online and is worth checking out as a new addition to your snacking rotation.
Purchase the Canel's Jarritos Gummies for $15.99.
Chocxo Dubai-Inspired Pistachio Cups
If you're a fan of pistachios and chocolate cups, look no further than Costco for one of its latest sweet offerings by Chocxo. You can now get the milk chocolate Dubai-inspired pistachio cups in a 14.8-ounce bag. This item is great for indulgent snacking without the headache of artificial sweeteners. They're also gluten-free, kosher, and made with sustainable cocoa.
Purchase the Chocxo Dubai-Inspired Pistachio Cups for $14.74.
Poppi Everyday Icons Variety Pack
Poppi sodas offer a new way to indulge in all the exciting parts of this fizzy beverage, but with a significantly lower sugar content. Inside the variety pack are three different flavors of Poppi's prebiotic soda: wild berry, orange cream, and cherry limeade. The pack features 18 12-ounce cans in total, with six cans of each flavor.
Purchase the Poppi Everyday Icons Variety Pack for $26.49.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate-Covered Almonds
Try out Kirkland's new 48-ounce bag of milk chocolate-covered almonds. They're great for a sweet snack that packs in a bit of protein. These are also good for a sweet bite on the go, as a nice addition to a cheese board, or to add some variety in your weekly packed lunch. Reviewing at four stars on Costco's website, this item is sure to please.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate-Covered Almonds for $24.99.
Pinhais Canned Sardines Variety Pack
If you find yourself intrigued by the specialty tinned fish trend, don't miss out on Pinhais's canned sardines selection, now available at Costco. This eight-pack boasts a whole 35.2 ounces of tinned fishy goodness, which can easily be made into a quick bite, an extensive snacking plate, or an elaborate dish such as puttanesca.
Purchase the Pinhais Canned Sardines Variety Pack for $54.99.
Arte Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2-Pack
Among Costco's latest offerings is a two-pack of high-quality organic extra virgin olive oil from Arte. This product comes in a ceramic bottle, making it not only a useful, necessary kitchen ingredient, but also a collectable item you can repurpose long after the olive oil has been used up. Made in Italy, this item is sure to upgrade any meal or dish.
Purchase the Arte Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Two-Pack for $54.99.
Solely Organic Pineapple Fruit Jerky
Solely's Organic Pineapple Fruit Jerky is a great grab-and-go snack. It's made with no added sugar, and proudly proclaims it doesn't contain any artificial additives. One pack comes with 24 strips totaling out to 19.5 ounces of pineapple fruit jerky for you and the household to enjoy. Costco also stocks this product in mango.
Purchase the Solely Organic Pineapple Fruit Jerky for $29.99.
Compagnia del Montale Balsamic Pearls 2-Pack
If you're in the market for something a bit more special, Costco now carries a selection of balsamic pearls you can use to enliven your next meal or cocktail. This two-pack comes with 1.8 ounces each of white and black balsamic vinegar pearls. Made in Italy, these products boast slightly bittersweet flavor notes with a texture similar to caviar. Consider adding them to a veggie salad or into a seafood-based dish.
Purchase the Compagnia del Montale Balsamic Pearls Two-Pack for $44.99.
Tostitos Chunky Salsa
Salsa lovers should be pleased to know that Costco has begun stocking a two-pack of medium-heat Tostitos chunky salsa that's sure to complement any selection of tortilla chips. Considering Tostitos has long been a customer favorite, you can't go wrong with this bulk option that gets you more for your money.
Purchase the Tostitos Chunky Salsa for $8.29.
Nutrient Survival Freeze Dried Strawberries
Those who do a lot of baking know that freeze dried strawberries are among the notoriously expensive ingredients that are important for certain baked goods, such as meringue. At Costco, you can now get a six pack of cans (containing 138 total servings) that last up to 25 years. You'll surely not run out of this ingredient anytime soon.
Purchase the Nutrient Survival Freeze Dried Strawberries for $139.99.
Silver Fern Farms Lean Ground Beef
Stock up on some quality beef and freeze it for later with Costco's latest ground beef selection from Silver Fern Farms. This New Zealand product is 100% grass-fed, raised in free-range pastures, and is made without antibiotics or hormones. It comes with eight 1-pound packets; save up for a big chili night or for homemade burgers at your next barbecue.
Purchase the Silver Fern Farms Lean Ground Beef for $114.99.