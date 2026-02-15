We Found The Hands-Down Best Way To Make A Mean Martini

Some say that the martini's third compulsory ingredient is cold. Okay, "some" is us, and that frigid temperature is a large part of what makes a good one great, whether it's the best martini in New York City or the finest you can create at home. Our shaken martinis turned out colder than their stirred competitors, and they even seemed to stay that way longer.

There is also an informal way to get your martini wonderfully arctic with anecdotally less dilution: with one big ice cube. You're more likely to see a single large chunk of frozen water in a lot of polished professional drinks than a bunch of smaller cubes. There are sundry ways in which the size and shape of your ice can change the character of a drink. In this case, one big ice cube in your shaker creates fewer chips, thus fewer flecks to melt, and ultimately less dilution than a handful of jostling cubes would allow.

"But wait," you may be thinking, "I prefer stirred martinis, and I'm going to keep stirring them." That's great, and literally no one can stop you. Stirring is also always technically acceptable, as typically only opaque ingredients (like a margarita's lime juice) absolutely must be shaken. And we've never said no to a martini invitation yet in either case. We might just bring our own mini martini shaker next time to keep the peace between boozers.