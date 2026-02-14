The Staggering Amount Of Cash Texas Roadhouse Rakes In Per Year

While overall annual sales seem to keep growing, specific business segments are also seeing notable growth. In 2024, average weekly takeout sales for the year were roughly $20,400 at individual locations. But in the first half of 2025, that number was already higher than the previous year's, at $22,200.

Also of interest, in 2024, Texas Roadhouse opened a total of 14 new restaurants, but by June 2025, it had already opened 13, suggesting not only an increase in sales per restaurant but also a decent pace for the chain's expansion.

Customers on Reddit have discussed why they think Texas Roadhouse has had so much success in the chain restaurant space, and it comes down to affordability and quality. "There are very few options for an affordable to mid-priced steak restaurant in most markets ... Texas Roadhouse has found a great niche and they do it well, and consistent," one person wrote on an r/restaurant Reddit thread. One person boiled it down to customer service: "Their steaks are good, and they make it right if they aren't." It seems that as long as you don't assume Texas Roadhouse is a fancy steakhouse, the food and experience are pretty solid.