The Staggering Amount Of Cash Texas Roadhouse Rakes In Per Year
Texas Roadhouse is a popular chain restaurant known for serving quality steaks and Southern-style comfort food. It's been on the rise in recent years, and in 2025, the restaurant surpassed Olive Garden to become the United States' largest casual dining chain thanks to a 15% sales increase between 2024 and 2025. In 2024, Texas Roadhouse raked in a whopping $5.37 billion in sales, according to the chain's annual report, released in February 2025. In June 2025, the company released its first-half revenue report for 2025, totaling just under $3 billion, suggesting the chain would have an even higher annual revenue amount in 2025 (as of press time, the 2025 official annual report has not been released).
The restaurant seems to resonate with customers for its good balance of the steakhouse-meets-casual concept. Texas Roadhouse features good-quality, affordable steaks. Its sirloin is the best-selling steak on the menu, likely for its price, but you can also order more expensive cuts, such as a filet mignon or ribeye. Plus, money-saving Roadhouse ordering hacks are pretty easy to find, so to visitors, it feels like a spot that truly caters to its customer base.
Texas Roadhouse's numbers continue increasing across the board
While overall annual sales seem to keep growing, specific business segments are also seeing notable growth. In 2024, average weekly takeout sales for the year were roughly $20,400 at individual locations. But in the first half of 2025, that number was already higher than the previous year's, at $22,200.
Also of interest, in 2024, Texas Roadhouse opened a total of 14 new restaurants, but by June 2025, it had already opened 13, suggesting not only an increase in sales per restaurant but also a decent pace for the chain's expansion.
Customers on Reddit have discussed why they think Texas Roadhouse has had so much success in the chain restaurant space, and it comes down to affordability and quality. "There are very few options for an affordable to mid-priced steak restaurant in most markets ... Texas Roadhouse has found a great niche and they do it well, and consistent," one person wrote on an r/restaurant Reddit thread. One person boiled it down to customer service: "Their steaks are good, and they make it right if they aren't." It seems that as long as you don't assume Texas Roadhouse is a fancy steakhouse, the food and experience are pretty solid.