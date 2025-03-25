How Texas Roadhouse Keeps Affordable Steaks On The Menu

These days, we're all hyper-aware of how much our food costs. A night out at a steakhouse can feel like a luxury, but Texas Roadhouse has cracked the code on keeping its meats within reach. So how exactly does it keep things affordable compared to other steakhouse chains in the United States? A smart pricing strategy and rock-solid supplier relationships are what ensure that you can enjoy even the best steaks at Texas Roadhouse without breaking the bank.

At the heart of it all is Texas Roadhouse's barbell pricing model, which keeps the menu balanced between budget-friendly options and higher-end splurges. By offering affordable choices like burgers and country-fried chicken alongside premium ribeyes, they cater to both penny-pinchers and big spenders. This mix keeps the restaurant packed, ensuring a steady cash flow without jacking up steak prices across the board.

The Texas Roadhouse brand also has some strategic, long-term contracts with beef suppliers. While other restaurants ride the wild swings of meat prices, Texas Roadhouse plays the long game, locking in supplier deals well ahead of time. Their contracts are often around 24 months long, while competitors' are typically closer to a year or less. This means consistent quality and cost, even when the beef market gets chaotic. For this reason, even the most expensive steak at Texas Roadhouse caters to those looking for an indulgence without making their eyes pop at the price.