The Ordering Hack To Get More Steak For Less At Texas Roadhouse
Between 2015 and 2025, beef prices have seen a sharp rise; sirloin steak has increased nearly 50% per pound, from just over $8 to nearly $12, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Texas Roadhouse is a brand that prides itself on serving affordable steaks. And while the chain's best steak cut comes down to personal preference, there are a few ways to get a good deal at this spot if you avoid some common ordering mistakes. Spoiler alert: Order the filet medallions instead of a standard filet mignon.
According to a self-proclaimed former Texas Roadhouse employee on TikTok, choosing the medallions over a standard filet mignon is an easy way to get more bang for your buck because the cost-to-weight ratio is better with the medallions. "You actually get 9 ounces of filet on the filet medallions," says the alleged former employee, adding, "The regular menu only has a 6- or 8-ounce [filet] option." The best part is that the medallions cost less than the full filet cuts that are on the menu, and the filet meat ranks second-best on Chowhound's Texas Roadhouse steak ranking. While prices vary by location, an 8-ounce filet mignon can run somewhere around $28.49, while the 9-ounce medallions order costs $24.49.
Try these ordering hacks for dine-in or takeout at Texas Roadhouse
Ordering the filet medallions is the most reliable trick for spending a little less on steak when dining at the restaurant, but you can also try ordering from the kid's menu to cut costs. Just keep in mind that the chain states that these selections are meant for children 12 and under, so you might be told no. Texas Roadhouse offers a 6-ounce portion of sirloin steak — one of its "Ranger Meals" — on the kid's menu for as little as $10.99, though prices vary by location. This is a good option if you're ordering takeout as opposed to dining in because then your kid's menu request won't be declined.
The kid's menu sirloin costs about $3 less than the regular menu's 6-ounce option, but the downside is that these meals only come with one side; the sirloin on the main menu comes with two. Ultimately, it depends on your appetite. It would cost more than $3 to add a second side to the kids' meal, so if you're fine with only getting one, then the kid's version is the better deal.