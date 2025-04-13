The Ordering Hack To Get More Steak For Less At Texas Roadhouse

Between 2015 and 2025, beef prices have seen a sharp rise; sirloin steak has increased nearly 50% per pound, from just over $8 to nearly $12, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Texas Roadhouse is a brand that prides itself on serving affordable steaks. And while the chain's best steak cut comes down to personal preference, there are a few ways to get a good deal at this spot if you avoid some common ordering mistakes. Spoiler alert: Order the filet medallions instead of a standard filet mignon.

According to a self-proclaimed former Texas Roadhouse employee on TikTok, choosing the medallions over a standard filet mignon is an easy way to get more bang for your buck because the cost-to-weight ratio is better with the medallions. "You actually get 9 ounces of filet on the filet medallions," says the alleged former employee, adding, "The regular menu only has a 6- or 8-ounce [filet] option." The best part is that the medallions cost less than the full filet cuts that are on the menu, and the filet meat ranks second-best on Chowhound's Texas Roadhouse steak ranking. While prices vary by location, an 8-ounce filet mignon can run somewhere around $28.49, while the 9-ounce medallions order costs $24.49.