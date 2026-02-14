Aretha Franklin Wasn't Afraid To Make This Bold Ordering Move At A Restaurant

Iconic singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin was known as the Queen of Soul and her legendary work lives on through tracks that are woven into the very fabric of American culture like "Respect," "Think", and "Chain of Fools." Many know that Franklin paved the way with music that defined a genre, but you may not know that she was also emphatic about specifying exactly what she wanted to eat, no matter the setting.

Franklin was known for ordering off menu when at restaurants and simply asking the chef for what might strike her fancy. In fact, as chef Adrienne Cheatham once shared in Epicurious, Franklin even asked for ranch dressing on a carrot salad while dining at Éric Ripert'sD famed New York restaurant Le Bernadin. While she didn't go so far as to order her favorite Southern dish (at least as far as we know), she did regularly ask for changes to garnishes and side dishes and liked her choice of fish served with a super crispy skin (perhaps a nod to her Memphis roots and affinity for crunchy chitlins).