Secret Menus Work Differently At Fine-Dining Restaurants

Fast food establishments like Starbucks and Taco Bell are notorious for their secret menu items — food and drink not advertised on the menu that customers can specially request. Oftentimes, these items are just food mash-ups or genius ordering hacks, and can usually be requested on a whim. However, if you're looking to have a secret and unique epicurean experience at a fine-dining restaurant, you may need to provide a bit of notice.

Many haute cuisine and Michelin-starred restaurants offer secret menu items (commonly referred to as off-menu dishes in the culinary world) as a way to generate intrigue and act as a creative outlet for chefs. Oftentimes, these hidden dishes are left off the menu because they're complicated or require seasonal foods. They may even require advance notice – from a couple of days to several weeks for recipes with intensive preparations or super limited or hard-to-source ingredients.

On the other hand, if you want an off-menu dish that is comprised of regularly used ingredients, you might be able to order it on a whim. For instance, regulars, friends, and family often have insider knowledge of secret recipes that can be prepared immediately. That's not to say that you have to know the chef personally to order these items at a fine dining restaurant — if you've heard of a hidden dish that you're dying to try, simply ask your server if it's available.

