This Old School Soul Food Was Aretha Franklin's Absolute Favorite
Soul food has an important history in Southern America and represents hearty, down-home cooking that is steeped in culture. Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin had a deep love for soul food. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Franklin was no stranger to the culinary richness of African American cuisine. Her love for the food followed her throughout her career, including her favorite soul food spot in Chicago. Soul food meals are wide-ranging and include dishes from shrimp and grits and fried catfish to gumbo, candied yams, and fried chicken. But the Queen of Soul's favorite was chitterlings.
Also referred to as chitlins, this dish is made from the small intestines of pigs that have been cooked until tender and sometimes fried. Some cooks also substitute pig intestines for those of cow, goat, or sheep. The soul food classic is often described as having an intense smell when cooking, which is why aromatic onions are often added. Other aromatic ingredients added to the pot include black peppercorns, bay leaves, and peppers.
How chitterlings are enjoyed in Southern cuisine
Soul food is a rich part of cultural identity for many born in the South — including the legendary Grammy award-winning singer. Across the South, chitterlings are revered as both a side dish and the main star of the show. In a 1967 Ebony magazine feature, Franklin revealed that she enjoyed her chitterlings with traditional Southern sides like hot water cornbread and greens with ham. Not to be confused with tripas, chitterlings are typically served with a spicy vinegar sauce made from a splash of apple cider vinegar and hot sauce. Other pairings include macaroni and cheese, okra, black-eyed peas, and mashed potatoes.
Most Southerners reserve the dish for holidays since it requires ample time and effort in the kitchen. The chitterlings can be enjoyed both boiled and fried, but no matter the method, the chitterlings must be washed thoroughly. If they're not cleaned and cooked carefully, chitterlings can be dangerous to eat. It takes a skilled and patient cook to prepare them in a way that is both flavorful and safe for everyone at the table. Even with all the work it takes to make them, chitterlings were a favorite of the soulful singer, showing the dish's long appeal and place in Southern kitchens.