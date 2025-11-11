This Old School Soul Food Was Aretha Franklin's Absolute Favorite

Soul food has an important history in Southern America and represents hearty, down-home cooking that is steeped in culture. Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin had a deep love for soul food. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Franklin was no stranger to the culinary richness of African American cuisine. Her love for the food followed her throughout her career, including her favorite soul food spot in Chicago. Soul food meals are wide-ranging and include dishes from shrimp and grits and fried catfish to gumbo, candied yams, and fried chicken. But the Queen of Soul's favorite was chitterlings.

Also referred to as chitlins, this dish is made from the small intestines of pigs that have been cooked until tender and sometimes fried. Some cooks also substitute pig intestines for those of cow, goat, or sheep. The soul food classic is often described as having an intense smell when cooking, which is why aromatic onions are often added. Other aromatic ingredients added to the pot include black peppercorns, bay leaves, and peppers.