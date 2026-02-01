How To Score Special Requests That Aren't On The Restaurant Menu (But Are In The Kitchen)
We've all been there. You look at the menu at a restaurant and you can envision the perfect dish using the components listed — the only problem is, the actual dish you want doesn't quite exist on the menu. After more than 10 years of experience working in restaurants, I've certainly had my fair share of customers ask me if the kitchen could whip something up that wasn't on the menu, and often, we were happy to accommodate their requests. That being said, there are a few factors you'll want to consider that will make it more likely that the kitchen will be willing to accommodate your build-a-meal request.
First, timing matters. To increase your chances of successfully ordering an off-menu item, you'll want to hit up the restaurant during off-peak hours. When the restaurant is super busy, your server doesn't have the time to type your special request into the point-of-sale system, or to go back to the kitchen and explain your custom dish to the chef. The kitchen also doesn't have time to spare, as the back of house works like a well-oiled machine during busy hours. Chefs, sous chefs, and line cooks are all working furiously to get well-practiced dishes out on time, and they won't be able to mix a bit of this and a bit of that to create your special request when they're in the middle of a rush. Off-peak hours are typically between the dinner and lunch rush. Shoot for between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to boost your chances of special request accommodation. If you have a special dietary need (not just a personal preference) that requires an off-menu order, it can be helpful to call the restaurant in advance (during off-peak hours) to ensure that they're able to meet your needs.
Attitude, kindness, and understanding go a long way
Second, your attitude matters. A little bit of kindness can go a long way, especially when your server is likely used to some patrons making less-than-polite asks for off-menu items. When you're asking your server for a dish that's not listed on the menu, you need to make it clear that you're making a request — not a demand. Just because the back of house technically has the ingredients to make what you're asking for doesn't mean that they have to accommodate special requests.
Tell your server that you know you're making a big ask, and be gracious if they're unable to create your off-menu dish. In the event that they are able to accommodate your request, let your server (and the kitchen staff, if possible) know how appreciative you are, and be sure to tip accordingly (in cash, if you can swing it). A kind word to the manager or owner praising particularly helpful staff members can also go a long way.
You might need to be willing to pay more for a special request
Another important thing to consider: You should expect to pay more for a special-request meal than you would for a standard menu item. The back of house staff will have to go out of their way to create your meal, creating a potential headache for the chef and throwing off the flow of the kitchen. Time is money, especially in a restaurant, and it makes sense that you'll get charged a bit more for the kitchen's time and expertise when you request an off-menu dish.
If you're adding a higher-end menu item to a lower-priced dish, you can expect to be charged the higher price — as well as a potential additional charge. For example, if you're asking for a sliced filet mignon to be added to your salad, you can expect to be charged for both. You may also be charged more simply for ordering an off-menu item. If the restaurant isn't super busy, you can always ask your server what the upcharge would be to modify an existing dish or to meld multiple menu items together to create your own dish. No matter the answer on pricing, remember — it's key to be appreciative of their time discussing off-menu options, even if you end up choosing a standard menu item instead.