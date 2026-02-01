How To Score Special Requests That Aren't On The Restaurant Menu (But Are In The Kitchen)

We've all been there. You look at the menu at a restaurant and you can envision the perfect dish using the components listed — the only problem is, the actual dish you want doesn't quite exist on the menu. After more than 10 years of experience working in restaurants, I've certainly had my fair share of customers ask me if the kitchen could whip something up that wasn't on the menu, and often, we were happy to accommodate their requests. That being said, there are a few factors you'll want to consider that will make it more likely that the kitchen will be willing to accommodate your build-a-meal request.

First, timing matters. To increase your chances of successfully ordering an off-menu item, you'll want to hit up the restaurant during off-peak hours. When the restaurant is super busy, your server doesn't have the time to type your special request into the point-of-sale system, or to go back to the kitchen and explain your custom dish to the chef. The kitchen also doesn't have time to spare, as the back of house works like a well-oiled machine during busy hours. Chefs, sous chefs, and line cooks are all working furiously to get well-practiced dishes out on time, and they won't be able to mix a bit of this and a bit of that to create your special request when they're in the middle of a rush. Off-peak hours are typically between the dinner and lunch rush. Shoot for between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to boost your chances of special request accommodation. If you have a special dietary need (not just a personal preference) that requires an off-menu order, it can be helpful to call the restaurant in advance (during off-peak hours) to ensure that they're able to meet your needs.