I Ranked 5 Menu Items From Chuck E. Cheese, And This One Came Out On Top

I'll just go ahead and say it: The cheesy bread deserves to be forgotten (sadly, right alongside Chuck E. Cheese's fallen animatronic band and the ball pits). Controversial, yes, as it's listed as "an all-time favorite" on the chain's website. But with glistening, perfectly melted-looking cheese — complete with beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and even some green flecks from the seasoning — this appetizer is nothing but a catfish and looks far more promising than it actually tastes. It's saddening to put the cheesy bread at the bottom of the list, considering its price of $7.99 makes it one of the extremely few menu items that isn't outrageously expensive, but the flavor is simply not there.

I had every hope that it would be as good as Domino's cheesy bread (an admittedly high bar to meet). However, this was not at all the case. There is close to no cheesy taste despite the dish containing both mozzarella and cheddar. Even the garlic butter wasn't as prominent as I would've expected. It largely feels like eating almost entirely plain bread, with its taste only saved by the ranch and marinara sauce that come alongside it. The marinara sauce, in particular, helps brighten things up, offering an acidic tang that finally introduces some flavor to the appetizer. I can also give the cheesy bread an extra point for having some nice crispy bites around the edges, but there are too few to make a real difference.