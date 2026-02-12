The 10 Biggest Controversies To Go Down At Texas Roadhouse

In what could possibly be one of the grossest — and most notorious — food-tampering incidents in restaurant history, a cook at a Texas Roadhouse in West Bend, Wisconsin, intentionally contaminated a customer's steak with his own hair after an order dispute in February of 2008. The issue began when diner Kevin Hansen ordered a steak but received it more well-done than he expected. The chain is typically pretty focused on customer service, even letting patrons pick out their own steak. So, although Hansen didn't initially intend to send it back, an assistant manager encouraged him to take a new steak to go.

According to court documents, cook Ryan Kropp felt that the complaint was Hansen's attempt to get free food. After preparing the replacement steak, Kropp cut a slit in it and placed his own hairs inside; a coworker heard Kropp proclaim this. The steak was sent out in a to-go box and taken home by Hansen, who discovered the hair the next morning and filed the incident report with the police. He initially said he didn't consume any hair, but his amended complaint says he did. There is no mention if the steak was cooked to his liking the second time around.

Kropp was fired by Texas Roadhouse and charged and convicted of placing foreign objects in an edible. Hansen sued Texas Roadhouse, alleging negligent supervision and breach of implied warranty. A jury initially awarded him nearly $150,000 in punitive and compensatory damages, but in 2012, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals overturned the ruling, saying that the restaurant's actions didn't cause Kropp's conduct.