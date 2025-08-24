Does Texas Roadhouse Offer Discounts For Active And Retired Military Members?

If you do the right research, you'll find that there are a number of ways you can earn a discount at various restaurants. Some places offer discounts just for paying in cash, others offer senior discounts, and still more offer discounts for those who have served in the United States military. If you're a veteran and a fan of Texas Roadhouse's affordable steaks, you can likely get a discount on your next meal, though it will depend on where you are and what day it is.

While Texas Roadhouse doesn't have a true military discount program, it does often offer discounts to active-duty and retired service members, especially on Veterans Day. If you bring your military identification card on November 11, the chain will offer you a free entree (you can choose one from a list of 10, which includes two sides and a drink) for either dine in or carry out between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The best part of this deal is that you don't have to use it right away; you can also get a Veterans Day voucher, which allows you to redeem the meal at your leisure over the next six months.