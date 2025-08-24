Does Texas Roadhouse Offer Discounts For Active And Retired Military Members?
If you do the right research, you'll find that there are a number of ways you can earn a discount at various restaurants. Some places offer discounts just for paying in cash, others offer senior discounts, and still more offer discounts for those who have served in the United States military. If you're a veteran and a fan of Texas Roadhouse's affordable steaks, you can likely get a discount on your next meal, though it will depend on where you are and what day it is.
While Texas Roadhouse doesn't have a true military discount program, it does often offer discounts to active-duty and retired service members, especially on Veterans Day. If you bring your military identification card on November 11, the chain will offer you a free entree (you can choose one from a list of 10, which includes two sides and a drink) for either dine in or carry out between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The best part of this deal is that you don't have to use it right away; you can also get a Veterans Day voucher, which allows you to redeem the meal at your leisure over the next six months.
Texas Roadhouse might offer a cash discount
Enjoying a free meal on Veterans Day might not be the only way Texas Roadhouse honors those who have served. According to a Reddit user who is an alleged restaurant employee and service member, it's worth it to bring your military ID any time you dine at the restaurant. "If you are/were in the military, and you have a military coin (doesn't matter what kind) bring it with you, and get $20 off," the user announced on the thread.
However, there was some skepticism around how well the discount works, with some people being surprised that there was a cash discount offered rather than a percentage. The original poster did note that this was based at a South Dakota location, which others thought could be a rule at only that one location. However, it's still worth asking the host or your server if there are any discounts outside of Veterans Day. Another user in the same thread said that their location gives a 10% discount to military veterans.
Texas Roadhouse honors service members in another way, too
If you're an active service member or veteran, and your location doesn't offer an actual percentage or cash discount with the exception of Veterans Day, you might still want to dine there. That's because Texas Roadhouse is a partner of Homes For Our Troops, a charity that rebuilds homes for military service members who have been severely injured in post-9/11 service.
Texas Roadhouse has been a partner of the charity for the last 17 years, and the restaurant has had a part in building more than 300 homes for qualifying service members. Texas Roadhouse also sponsors a number of bike runs for the charity each year, which take place in various states including Pennsylvania and South Carolina. So, while you might not be able to get a military discount at the restaurant any day of the year, you can dine knowing that you're still supporting those who have served.