Costco Is Your Gateway To Homemade Goat Dishes If You've Never Cooked The Meat Before
There's no shortage of goods you can find at Costco. Just ask the people lining up outside before the store opens to take advantage of great deals. Many of these shoppers, even those who have been loyal regulars for years, might still find themselves surprised to score certain gems. Being open to what you'll find beyond your extensive grocery shopping list is one of the hacks that will change how you shop at Costco, no doubt. The next time you go, turn your cart in the direction of the meat aisle, because they have these halal goat cubes that will transform your next kitchen creation into something worthy of a spread in a culinary magazine.
The Thomas Farms Bone-In Goat Cubes are only available at Costco Business Centers, so double-check if there's one near you; order it online if you can't make the trip. Another great alternative is from Quality Ethnic Foods Halal Goat Cubes, available online only at Costco Wholesale. While goat meat is far less popular than poultry beef, or pork in the United States, you're missing out by not trying this delicious delicacy, especially since it can easily be prepared at home. Goat meat isn't necessarily gamey; it can be mild and sweet, like dark meat chicken or pork. Redditors report that the Thomas Farms Goat Cubes, in particular, have a pleasant flavor that goes well with curries.
Try goat meat at home with an easy Indian curry dish
Indian goat curry, or mutton curry ("mutton" describes both sheep and goat meat in India), is effortless to prepare, and the bone-in goat cubes from Costco will work perfectly. Only simple, easy-to-source ingredients are needed to create this savory curry, including coconut, garlic, and ginger. And if you've never cooked with turmeric, now is your chance. The dish also calls for onion-coconut masala paste and kala masala, a spice blend slightly sweeter than garam masala. You can get Pallavi's Spices Kala Masala from Amazon, though checking nearby Asian stores wouldn't hurt either.
You'll want to start by salting the meat and browning it on medium-high heat. Once it looks nicely golden all over, add all the spices and paste to the pan. For a fiery kick, you can even toss in some dried chilies. Slow cooking is key to making this Indian goat curry successful, as it's the best way to cook tender goat meat, so give it about two hours to simmer.
Though this Indian dish is the simplest goat preparation for a newbie, other countries love goat as well. In Mongolia, Boodog is a photo-worthy dish, steeped in rich history, that can be traced back to Genghis Khan's time. Similarly, people in Africa are fond of their goat stew; it can be found in countries like Nigeria and Ghana. Without question, the use of goat meat is found across the globe, making it a reflection of culture, community, and tradition. Try it out yourself with these easy Costco options; it may become one of your favorite proteins.