Costco Is Your Gateway To Homemade Goat Dishes If You've Never Cooked The Meat Before

There's no shortage of goods you can find at Costco. Just ask the people lining up outside before the store opens to take advantage of great deals. Many of these shoppers, even those who have been loyal regulars for years, might still find themselves surprised to score certain gems. Being open to what you'll find beyond your extensive grocery shopping list is one of the hacks that will change how you shop at Costco, no doubt. The next time you go, turn your cart in the direction of the meat aisle, because they have these halal goat cubes that will transform your next kitchen creation into something worthy of a spread in a culinary magazine.

The Thomas Farms Bone-In Goat Cubes are only available at Costco Business Centers, so double-check if there's one near you; order it online if you can't make the trip. Another great alternative is from Quality Ethnic Foods Halal Goat Cubes, available online only at Costco Wholesale. While goat meat is far less popular than poultry beef, or pork in the United States, you're missing out by not trying this delicious delicacy, especially since it can easily be prepared at home. Goat meat isn't necessarily gamey; it can be mild and sweet, like dark meat chicken or pork. Redditors report that the Thomas Farms Goat Cubes, in particular, have a pleasant flavor that goes well with curries.