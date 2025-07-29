The Potentially Toxic Chemical That Makes Jamaica's National Fruit Illegal

It's creamy. It's savory. And it's the star of Jamaica's national dish. But ackee, the national fruit of Jamaica, is also banned in its raw form across the U.S. Why? Because this tropical delicacy has a dark side, thanks to a naturally occurring compound that can turn breakfast into a medical emergency.

Ackee (Blighia sapida) might look like a harmless, pear-shaped fruit, but inside those rosy pods lurks chemicals known as hypoglycins A and B, toxins that can cause serious, sometimes fatal, illness. When the fruit is unripe, hypoglycin levels are high enough to trigger "Jamaican vomiting sickness" — a condition that causes severe hypoglycemia, vomiting, and even seizures or coma if untreated. Not exactly the kind of thing you want with your saltfish and plantains.

Here's the catch: the danger lies in when and how ackee is eaten. The fruit is only considered safe to eat when it opens naturally on the tree, revealing its soft yellow flesh and jet-black seeds. At this stage, the hypoglycin content drops to safe levels in the arils (the edible part), though the seeds and pink membrane are still highly toxic. It's a tight window between delicious and dangerous, which is why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to ban the import of raw ackee and strictly monitors the import of canned versions.