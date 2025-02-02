Prepare Oatmeal The British Way For A More Filling Breakfast
That canister of oats in your cabinet is one of your most versatile pantry staples. You can bake them with tart raisins for a classic cookie, heat them for crispy granola, make them into a dairy-free milk or mix them into smoothies, pizza crust, or energy bites. Of course, their most familiar form is probably hot and gooey in a hearty bowl of breakfast oatmeal. However, if your love for the breakfast basic is fizzling, you ought to update your oats by preparing them the British way: with two different kinds of oats.
Across the pond, it's all about porridge. Similar to classic oatmeal, porridge is typically made from grains heated in a liquid, like milk or water. British chef April Bloomfield makes hers with both rolled oats and steel cut oats, for a textural smorgasbord. For indecisive eaters, Bloomfield's recipe not only incorporates equal parts rolled and steel cut oats, but looks to equal parts water and milk to simmer the simple cereal in. Due to steel cut oats typically taking longer to digest than other varieties of oats, this version can leave you feeling fuller for longer.
You ought to know your oats
There are a few basic mistakes everyone makes when preparing oatmeal. Firstly, it's important to know your oats. If you've ever stood in the breakfast section of your grocery store completely befuddled, it's time to demystify your dining. There's a whole world beyond the reliable instant variety pack you rip open every weekday. There are actually several different kinds of oats, including rolled oats, steel cut oats, whole oat groats, and instant oats.
There are a few pros and cons to rolled oats versus steel cut. Bloomfield's recipe brings together the best traits of both. Rolled oats, sometimes called old fashioned oats, are rolled flat, hence the name. They are sturdy enough to withstand baking and work wonderfully in muffins and breads. Steel cut oats are broken down into smaller, textured granules and add a chewy quality. They typically take longer to prepare (try them in slow cooker oatmeal with apples and cinnamon for a comforting morning) and to digest, and tend not to have as much of an effect on blood sugar as rolled oats.