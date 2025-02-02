Prepare Oatmeal The British Way For A More Filling Breakfast

That canister of oats in your cabinet is one of your most versatile pantry staples. You can bake them with tart raisins for a classic cookie, heat them for crispy granola, make them into a dairy-free milk or mix them into smoothies, pizza crust, or energy bites. Of course, their most familiar form is probably hot and gooey in a hearty bowl of breakfast oatmeal. However, if your love for the breakfast basic is fizzling, you ought to update your oats by preparing them the British way: with two different kinds of oats.

Across the pond, it's all about porridge. Similar to classic oatmeal, porridge is typically made from grains heated in a liquid, like milk or water. British chef April Bloomfield makes hers with both rolled oats and steel cut oats, for a textural smorgasbord. For indecisive eaters, Bloomfield's recipe not only incorporates equal parts rolled and steel cut oats, but looks to equal parts water and milk to simmer the simple cereal in. Due to steel cut oats typically taking longer to digest than other varieties of oats, this version can leave you feeling fuller for longer.