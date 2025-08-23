10 Common Breakfast Foods You'll Find In Peru

Lima, the capital of Peru, is known as a culinary capital of South America. And while it is certainly a destination within South America, more and more, Peru is also solidifying itself as a world-renowned food destination. This year, the restaurant Maido, in Lima, was ranked the number one restaurant in the world on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, with three other Lima locations also claiming spots on the prestigious list.

But it's not just the city's fine dining scene that really puts it on the map. Chef Erik Ramirez of the acclaimed Peruvian restaurant Llama Inn (in New York City) says that the factors that set Peru's food scene apart are cultural influences and biodiversity. There is such a rich cross-cultural blending in Peru that many of the resulting cuisines even have their own terminology: Nikkei refers to Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, and the blending of African, Indigenous, and Spanish cuisines is referred to as comida criolla. This incredible sharing of cultures, paired with the biodiversity and microclimates of the country, results in massive access to produce, grains, and meats — basically a chef's or food lover's dream come true.

While some Peruvian dinner items have become quite commonplace, Chef José Luis Chávez of Michelin-recognized Mission Ceviche (in New York City) would love to see Peruvian breakfast foods recognized on the same level as ceviche. "Peruvian breakfast is such a deep and diverse tradition, from coastal to highland to jungle regions; every area brings something different to the table. It's more than just a meal; it's a cultural expression," he tells us.