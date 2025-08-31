Oranges Wouldn't Exist If It Wasn't For These Two Other Fruits

While they're familiar and nearly universal today, sweet oranges used to look completely different in the past. In fact, oranges weren't a naturally occurring fruit at all, and they wouldn't exist as we know them without two other citrus relatives. Sweet oranges are the product of selective breeding over millennia, and they're a hybrid resulting from the pomelo (citrus maxima) with the mandarin(citrus reticulata).

It turns out that exploring ancestral roots isn't just for humans. Modern agrigenomics has allowed fruit and vegetable breeders to identify specific genes or traits, such as sweetness or seedlessness, and ensure that they are passed down to the next generation. By cross-breeding fruits, new fruit family trees emerge that play a unique role in agriculture and the ecosystem. As today's cultivated sweet oranges can be traced to an original cross-pollination between the pomelo and the mandarin, the sweet orange and the pomelo have their own hybrid child, which is the grapefruit.