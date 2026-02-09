6 Gourmet Brands Hiding At Dollar Tree
Walk into a Whole Foods, an independent specialty grocery store, a Sprouts, or even a Trader Joe's, and you'll expect to see gourmet, specialty brands with high-quality ingredient lists with a high price tag to match. Walk into a Dollar Tree? Maybe not so much. But this discount store will surprise you.
Hiding between canned soups and potato chips are plenty of gourmet snacks, convenience foods, and — especially — frozen items. What makes a product gourmet? If it contains simple, high-quality ingredient lists (no extraneous fillers and flavorings), holds certifications such as organic or non-GMO, boasts unique flavors, and/or can be used in fancier or more complex recipes.
The presence of gourmet food items at Dollar Tree is part of its expansion into higher-priced items and a wider customer base. As CEO Michael C. Creedon said in the 2025 earnings report: "Today's Dollar Tree is a preferred destination for a wide range of shoppers — whether they rely on us for everyday essentials, appreciate a fast and easy trip, or enjoy the excitement of discovering something unexpected." But even with a price tag higher than the $1 or $1.25 of the less fancy goods in stock, these gourmet items are still usually more affordable than at traditional grocery stores. So read on to find out which gourmet brands are hiding at Dollar Tree.
1. Magnum
Dollar Tree's expansive frozen section is home to many of its food offerings, including three of its gourmet items. At the top of the list is Magnum, known for its ice cream bars. A few of the brand's products are usually stocked at dollar tree. Dollar Tree currently offers the Double Caramel ice cream bars, which include two layers of chocolate sandwiching a rich caramel sauce, and Cookie Duet ice cream bars, which contain not only a chocolate ganache swirl and cookie pieces, but also rich milk chocolate.
Magnum Ice Cream touts the cocoa percentage of the chocolate used in its bars, which gives you a little more information than you might get with other chocolate brands, making things feel more luxurious. On its packages, it also calls out its sustainability work and Rainforest Alliance certification, two things we think show the mark of a thoughtful, higher-quality brand.
And beyond the chocolate coating, Magnum's bars boast ingredients such as gooey caramel and dark chocolate cookie pieces. These gourmet pieces are a far cry from the boring chocolate and vanilla ice cream flavors you'd normally find at a dollar store. Keep in mind that Magnum bars are some of the products priced higher than the usual $1.25-per-item cost at Dollar Tree. However, at $5 for three bars, you're still getting a good deal on dessert.
2. Talenti
If you're looking for a frozen dessert that doesn't contain cream and is still totally delicious, look for Talenti's Dairy-Free Roman Raspberry Sorbetto at Dollar Tree. This bright red, fruity sorbet consistently receives positive reviews on both user-driven sites like Reddit and major media brands.
As with Magnum Ice Cream, Talenti calls out its ingredient sourcing on its website, indicating a higher level of quality. And its branding, which claims "Old World-style" methods for production, gives the product a gourmet feel.
Like the Magnum Ice Cream bars, the Talenti sorbetto isn't the cheapest ice cream at Dollar Tree. But at $5 per pint, it is still around $2 cheaper than at standard grocery stores, offering a 30% savings.
3. Bibigo
Fans of frozen dumplings don't need to seek out a specialty grocery to find premium options now that Dollar Tree stocks selections from the Korean frozen food juggernaut Bibigo. According to the Bibigo website, the company emphasizes both its use of Korean ingredients and its balance of flavor. Indeed, the fillings in Bibigo dumplings taste clearly like their ingredients — chicken, scallions, pork, and vegetables — and you won't find much else listed in the nutrition facts other than the headline ingredients and a few starches and oils to hold it all together. The dumplings come pre-steamed or pre-fried to make it simple to heat and serve a restaurant-quality dish.
Dollar Tree currently offers four varieties: Steamed Pork & Vegetable Dumplings, Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings, Chicken & Vegetable Crispy Dumpling Bites, and extra-large Pork & Vegetable Mandu. No matter which dumpling you choose, you'll consistently save money purchasing Bibigo at Dollar Tree. The bags retail for at least a dollar or two less than traditional grocery stores.
4. Hillshire Snacking
Lunchables' meat and cheese "Cracker Stackers" are classic assemble-your-own lunches, but sometimes you want a similar meal with a fancier flavor profile. Replace the turkey rounds with sausage and the American cheese with cheddar, and you'll have Hillshire Snacking, which pairs higher-quality cured meats, cheese, and toasted rounds of bread in what it calls "Small Plates." Think of them as a grab-and-go "girl dinner" or the base for an affordable, low-effort charcuterie board. (If you're building a board, be sure to keep this organizational trick in mind.)
At Dollar Tree, you'll find two varieties: Genoa Salame with Natural Cheddar & Toasted Rounds and Italian Dry Salame with Natural Gouda & Toasted Rounds. Both sausages are lightly spiced and seasoned with rosemary, and neither cheese contains any artificial ingredients.
Hillshire Farm will cost you more than Lunchables, but this is true whether you're shopping at Dollar Tree or a conventional grocery store. Still, at $3 per pack, it's a good deal.
5. Samai Natural Snacks
Samai is an Ecuador-based company that makes premium, certified non-GMO chips with natural ingredients, such as plantain and cassava, typically found in the Andes. Its name, from Quichua for breath or vital energy, reflects its commitment to a specific culinary tradition. Samai makes its snacks from local, sustainably sourced ingredients with unique flavors not often found in U.S. grocery stores.
Dollar Tree carries its colorful Veggie Chips, made from cassava, taro, purple sweet potatoes, yellow sweet potatoes, and plantains. Beyond these vegetables, oil, and salt, there's nothing else added; there are no extra flavorings or colorings to distract from their flavors.
And unlike the other gourmet brands on the list, Samai chips aren't as widely available. Dollar Tree may be the only location you can find these flavor-packed snacks. Because the Dollar Tree bags of Samai chips are smaller than the other retail sizes, you'll likely not save money purchasing the chips here — but then again, you probably won't see them anywhere else.
6. Philadelphia Cream Cheese
Consistently named the top cream cheese by reviewers as picky as America's Test Kitchen, Philadelphia Original cream cheese is a deal worth seeking out at Dollar Tree. Reviewers praised it for its "classic, fresh flavor and subtle tang [that] reminded [them] of farm-fresh milk."
While the brand is ubiquitous (it was the first mass-produced cream cheese in the United States and has been on grocery shelves since the late 1800s) and it may not scream gourmet, its rich dairy flavor makes it ideal for baking in fancy desserts like Japanese cheesecake or whipped into creamy, decadent frosting. Prefer to use cream cheese in a more savory application? It's a tangy, delicious addition to everything from mashed potatoes to always-moist salmon.
In addition, Philadelphia's ingredient list is short and sweet, focusing on high-quality dairy ingredients and without adding preservatives, artificial flavors, or dyes. Plus, at Dollar Tree, an 8-ounce block clocks in at $3, around a dollar less than at traditional grocery stores.