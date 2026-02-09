6 Gourmet Brands Hiding At Dollar Tree

Walk into a Whole Foods, an independent specialty grocery store, a Sprouts, or even a Trader Joe's, and you'll expect to see gourmet, specialty brands with high-quality ingredient lists with a high price tag to match. Walk into a Dollar Tree? Maybe not so much. But this discount store will surprise you.

Hiding between canned soups and potato chips are plenty of gourmet snacks, convenience foods, and — especially — frozen items. What makes a product gourmet? If it contains simple, high-quality ingredient lists (no extraneous fillers and flavorings), holds certifications such as organic or non-GMO, boasts unique flavors, and/or can be used in fancier or more complex recipes.

The presence of gourmet food items at Dollar Tree is part of its expansion into higher-priced items and a wider customer base. As CEO Michael C. Creedon said in the 2025 earnings report: "Today's Dollar Tree is a preferred destination for a wide range of shoppers — whether they rely on us for everyday essentials, appreciate a fast and easy trip, or enjoy the excitement of discovering something unexpected." But even with a price tag higher than the $1 or $1.25 of the less fancy goods in stock, these gourmet items are still usually more affordable than at traditional grocery stores. So read on to find out which gourmet brands are hiding at Dollar Tree.