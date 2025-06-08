This Japanese Cheesecake Only Requires 3 Ingredients, And It's Gluten-Free To Boot

What more needs to be said about cheesecake? It seems like the whole world loves the classic, creamy dessert –- so much so that a great number of regions in the world have their own versions of cheesecake. Looking through every type of cheesecake out there is a large undertaking, but some of those desserts are incredibly easy to make. Just take a look at Japanese cheesecake, for example, which uses only three basic ingredients.

Simple, minimalist cheesecakes are nothing new — you can even make a no-bake cheesecake with just three ingredients. But this Japanese dessert really makes the most of its parts. Using only cream cheese, white chocolate, and eggs, this cheesecake manages to have a delicious, creamy taste as well as a fluffy texture that's reminiscent of a French soufflé. Better yet, since these ingredients are all gluten-free, you and yours can indulge in this treat without worrying about a gluten intolerance — a great bonus compared to regular graham cracker-crusted cheesecake. Easy, tasty, and gluten-friendly, there's really no reason not to give this cheesecake a try.