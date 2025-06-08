This Japanese Cheesecake Only Requires 3 Ingredients, And It's Gluten-Free To Boot
What more needs to be said about cheesecake? It seems like the whole world loves the classic, creamy dessert –- so much so that a great number of regions in the world have their own versions of cheesecake. Looking through every type of cheesecake out there is a large undertaking, but some of those desserts are incredibly easy to make. Just take a look at Japanese cheesecake, for example, which uses only three basic ingredients.
Simple, minimalist cheesecakes are nothing new — you can even make a no-bake cheesecake with just three ingredients. But this Japanese dessert really makes the most of its parts. Using only cream cheese, white chocolate, and eggs, this cheesecake manages to have a delicious, creamy taste as well as a fluffy texture that's reminiscent of a French soufflé. Better yet, since these ingredients are all gluten-free, you and yours can indulge in this treat without worrying about a gluten intolerance — a great bonus compared to regular graham cracker-crusted cheesecake. Easy, tasty, and gluten-friendly, there's really no reason not to give this cheesecake a try.
The trick to Japanese cheesecake is in the preparation
You can make the argument that New York cheesecake is definitively its own thing, but you won't have any trouble making that same argument with this Japanese cheesecake. That's because the preparation method is totally different. You separate your egg yolks from the whites, using the former in the mixture with your cream cheese and melted white chocolate. Meanwhile, you beat the egg whites until the aeration allows for stiff peaks to form. This is what'll give you that light, fluffy, bouncy texture when the cheesecake is done. You then simply fold these ingredients together and bake it — it won't be long before this delectable dessert is yours.
Alternatively, you don't even need to use white chocolate. It's a touchy topic whether white chocolate is even chocolate at all, so if you want something more certifiably chocolatey, you can swap the white chocolate for dark chocolate and have the same fluffy dessert with an added note of cocoa. You could even top this cheesecake with a helping of hazelnut spread if you're so inclined. That's the beauty of a dessert as simple as this one: It allows for customization. And don't worry, dark chocolate and hazelnut spreads like Nutella are gluten-free too, so this really is a worry-free dessert for the ages!