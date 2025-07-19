For Decadent, Moist Salmon Break Out A Block Of Cream Cheese (Trust Us)

There are a number of ways you can prepare salmon to enhance the fish, including topping it with cream cheese. While it may seem like an unexpected pairing, a rich, tangy cream cheese complements the delicate, buttery flavor of salmon wonderfully. In fact, the combination results in a mouth-watering umami bomb sent from the gods. It's also very easy to make salmon this way — either by baking in the oven or cooking on the stovetop.

If you plan on giving this dish a go, it's crucial to soften the cream cheese so you can mix other ingredients into it and form a spread that can be evenly applied to the top of your fish. While you don't necessarily have to add spices, herbs, or alliums to the mix, doing so will definitely result in a more flavorful bite. One simple way to soften cream cheese without melting it is to stick the whole block, with the foil wrapper still on, in a bowl of hot water for 10 to 15 minutes. When you're ready to spread it onto your salmon, expect your fingers to get a little messy. You'll likely find that if you try to flatten it down using only a utensil, the cream cheese will stick to it.