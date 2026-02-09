Frank Sinatra Loved This Scotch Brand So Much It Sponsored His World Tour

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From star-studded advertising campaigns to alcohol brands actually owned by celebrities, the beverage industry and famous figures have long intertwined. But while you might think of George Clooney's Casamigos tequila , Ryan Reynolds' late-2010s Aviation Gin ads, or even Kyle Jenner's line of canned vodka sodas, Frank Sinatra beat them all to the punch decades earlier. Ol' Blue Eyes was a well-known whisky lover, so much so that one of his go-to brands, Chivas Regal, sponsored an entire world tour for the world-famous crooner. From 1990 to 1991, the brand was behind Sinatra's famous tour done in honor of his 75th birthday. If you're a fan of either the man or the beverage and have a few hundred bucks on hand, you can still find vintage posters from the event for sale on eBay, with the bold headline: "Chivas Regal Presents Frank Sinatra's Diamond Jubilee World Tour."

Now, Chivas Regal might not be among the super-acclaimed, award-winning Scotch whiskies everyone should try at least once in their lifetime, but the brand has clout beyond just its famous erstwhile fan. Founded in the 1800s in Scotland by the Chivas brothers, the Scotch whisky received its first "regal" order from Queen Victoria in 1843 and was served at Balmoral Castle. According to the brand's website, it was also the world's first Scotch marketed as a luxury alcohol product. Given that Sinatra was well known for his luxurious lifestyle, the Scotch brand seems like it would have fit right in.