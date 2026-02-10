Hold Off On The Rocks If A Scotch Falls Into This Category

In the 2000 "Futurama" episode, "War is the H-Word," the character Zapp Brannigan verbally accosts his assistant over a supposed botched drink order: "Where's the little umbrella? That's what makes it a Scotch on the rocks!" He's completely wrong, of course. A Scotch on the rocks is a classic — and incredibly common — drink order that simply calls for Scotch poured over ice. But you probably knew that already. What you might not know, however, is that some Scotches are best drunk without any ice at all.

So, when is it best to order a Scotch neat? Some would argue that any Scotch is best when tasted neat, at least at first. This way, you're getting the full flavors and not missing any nuances. After all, the exact flavors vary widely depending on the grains the Scotch is made from and the aging process. That said, some Scotches are made basically with the quiet understanding that you're going to dilute them with ice or water before sipping. These tend to be your lower-end Scotches, aka the ones more commonly stocked in bar wells and on low shelves because they're more affordable and easier to stock up on. But they also tend to taste quite harsh without any dilution, so ordering them on the rocks is perfectly acceptable if not outright expected. On the other hand, high-end, rarer Scotches are smoother bodied and have considerably less burn to them. If the Scotch you're ordering falls into this niche, you should definitely put a pause on the rocks.