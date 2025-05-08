This Whisky Was Aged In A Fish Barrel, And It's Truly The Worst

You've heard of the term "shooting fish in a barrel," but what happens to that barrel once said fish have been removed? You'd be forgiven for thinking that these barrels are either disposed of or are otherwise repurposed, but did you know that some former fish barrels are lucky enough to find themselves being used for Scotch whisky? Alas, that's where the luck runs out, since this idea really is as bad as it sounds.

For those who are fortunate enough to not be aware of such a creation, Fishky is a single malt Scotch that has been aged in barrels that formerly housed herring. It is deservedly one of the worst whiskeys of all time. With tasting notes from one Malt Review reviewer such as "rotten vegetables" and "acid reflux" gracing this whisky's score sheet, even the most curious of connoisseurs might want to steer clear. With whiskey, there are plenty of minute mistakes you can make, but the greatest of all might be choosing this bottle to begin with.