Tired Of Pita Sandwiches Falling Apart? Try This Hack To Keep Everything Intact
There's nothing quite like a pita sandwich, and it's difficult to enjoy those Mediterranean flavors in any other bread. The downside is that pita's delicate texture is prone to falling apart, especially when it has a healthy stuffing with lots of different layers. Even the slightly heartier naan bread is quite different from pita, and doesn't really work as a substitute. In most cases, disaster strikes when you're more than halfway through the sandwich and a lot of the filling has collected at the bottom. The pita's lower half might split, causing the whole sandwich to implode. Fortunately, there's a useful hack for stopping your pita sandwich from falling apart.
It starts with using a sharp knife and cutting the top of the pita bread. It's a good idea to gently warm the pita first, which is also a great way to open pita bread without tearing the pocket. Cut a strip about an inch wide off the top of the round bread, and not only have you opened up the pocket, you also have the sliver of pita that you've cut off which can now be used to reinforce the bottom. Layer the strip of bread at the bottom of the pita pocket, and then continue to build your sandwich. The additional bread helps reinforce the pocket. If you're still concerned about your pita sandwich falling apart, there are a few more things you can try to help it stay together.
More ways to reinforce your pita sandwich
When filling pita bread, whether you're using falafel or its fava bean alternative, ta'ameya, layer it so the heavy fillings and sauces don't bunch up at the bottom. Instead, use lighter ingredients like lettuce and pickles at the bottom. If you're using whole lettuce leaves instead of shredded, line the bottom of the pocket with a leaf or two, along with the sliver of bread for added reinforcement. As the sandwich is eaten, the heavy protein fillings invariably get pushed downwards anyway.
Another way to avoid spilled fillings is to wrap the lower half of your pita sandwich in paper, similar to how a burger is wrapped to avoid the ingredients from falling out. The paper helps hold the sandwich together, and even if it starts to fall apart, it won't cause a mess.
Finally, avoid thin sauces that can make the pita soggy and use thicker condiments, like tahini or tzatziki. You can also try getting thicker or whole wheat pita bread, which hold up better. Make sure it is fresh, since stale pita gets brittle and is more prone to splitting, and use both hands to hold the sandwich to ensure it is supported. In addition to the hacks, eating a pita sandwich without it falling apart is a bit of an acquired skill. So, if you're tired of your pita sandwich falling apart, why not get some more practice eating it?