If You're New To Costco, This Frozen Dinner Needs A Spot In Your Cart

Shopping at Costco can be a bit overwhelming, even if you've been at it for a while. But if you're new to the big box store or maybe returning after a long break from the super-size shopping model, you may want to make a game plan or you'll wind up with 20 pounds of bacon, a lifetime supply of pickles, and enough toilet paper to survive another pandemic.

It's easy to get carried away. After all, the deals are sometimes too good to be true, and Costco seems to carry all the things we love to snack on and didn't know we needed. But take a deep breath and remind yourself that you need actual food, not just economy-size snacks. The carts are designed to fit the bulk items the store is known for, but that also makes it easy to fill up on impulse buys. That's where we come in — to make sure you don't fill up on items you'll regret and skip the one item you shouldn't miss: the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna. It's not only one of the must-buy items for first-time Costco shoppers, but it's also a delicious Italian dinner that often gets appreciated for its restaurant-like quality by fans.

Homemade lasagna takes time. Of course, you can follow time-efficient ways to make your own lasagna, but nothing beats having a delicious tray on hand that's ready to go on the table in a pinch. So this freezer staple at Costco makes perfect sense, not just for busy people with little time for cooking, but for anyone who likes to have a delicious meal without hours of prep and hard work.