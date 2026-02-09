Chain Restaurants Use This Sneaky Strategy To Keep Customers Coming Back

It seems like we constantly hear the phrase "here for a limited time only" in restaurant advertising, doesn't it? It turns out that limited-time offerings — known in the restaurant industry as "LTOs" — are a specific marketing tactic designed to both get customers through the doors and keep them coming back for more. Restaurant marketing research shows that 74% of diners are on the lookout for new menu items, including limited time offers. In 2025, limited time restaurant offerings increased by 19% compared to 2024, according to Restaurant Business. Once customers find a limited time menu item that they love, it's tough to stop coming back for more — especially if they aren't sure how long they'll be able to enjoy their new favorite, or if it'll ever be on the menu again.

Tons of restaurants offer limited time menu items, and in some cases, full limited time menus to entice customers to make their way in sooner rather than later. Some fast food limited time menu items have left customers hungry for more, including the Pretzel Cheddar Club sandwich at Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack's fried pickles. Fast food restaurants aren't the only chains that get in on the LTO game, however. Sit-down restaurants like Cracker Barrel often offer holiday-season-only dishes like country fried turkey and cinnamon swirl French toast. Applebee's also frequently offers limited-time-only items, and sometimes doesn't include an end date for the deal, encouraging diners to act quickly. Seasonal coffee offerings (think about the hype that precedes pumpkin spice season, with customers lining up for lattes and creating secret pumpkin spice menu items) are another example of how LTOs light a fire under customers and keep them coming back until the promotion ends.