The Best Chain Restaurant Smash Burger Comes From This New York City Brand

The best smash burger is often the one in your hand, as crisp and savory as the griddled favorite can be. But there are also subcategories within that distinction. The best barbecue bacon smash burger, or the classic smash burgers that home cooks set their hearts on perfecting, right down to the special sauce. In search of a superlative restaurant chain version, Chowhound ranked six offerings from worst to best for your ordering ease, and 7th Street Burger's smashed cheeseburger came out on top.

The New York City-based chain had the sharpest edge among the half dozen smash burger contestants in our evaluation. In determining the winner, the patties were paramount across the board, with each one judged for both thinness and integrity (qualities that are not always mutually inclusive), as well as the crucial texture around the perimeter. Only 7th Street's entry had the proper density and the crunchy exterior to steamroll the competition. It even bested a couple of contenders that might be crossing your mind right now, as well as a sit-down spot that might not be.