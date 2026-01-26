6 Restaurant Chain Smash Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

While some may say the burger is overdone, cliched, or even boring, the iconic American meal has an outstanding amount of variety for something that appears so simple. From patties that are as thick as your wrist and piled high with absurd quantities of cheese to fast food options so small you could eat three of them, the burger comes in many different shapes and sizes.

The mixing of ground meat is a recipe that traces back to ancient Roman times, but the smashburger is distinctly American. It started with one cook who had taken to smashing his patties with a can of beans until they became thin and crisp at the edges. The discovery has since catapulted the food world into all sorts of trends, chains, and burger enthusiasm. Not only does this smashing technique allow for more texture, but it also means more flavor. The challenge with a huge patty is seasoning it properly to avoid a mouthful of flavorless ground beef, but with the slim smasher you have the perfect balance between bun, burger, and add-ons.

There are several chains that have made their name off of a smashed patty and still others that offer a smashburger as an option alongside burgers of more traditional thickness. I set out on a hunt for those crispy edges, trying burgers from national chains that offer a smashburger on their menu to decide which one does it best. In order from worst to best, here are six restaurant chain smashburgers, ranked.