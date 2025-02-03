Score A Touchdown This Super Bowl Sunday With A Creative Twist On 7-Layer Dip

The combination of chips and dip is up there with chicken wings as a must-have Super Bowl snack every February. If you're not content with simple salsa, a more substantial option is the seven-layer dip, a massive and filling appetizer containing nearly everything that goes well with store bought tortilla chips. There can be some variation in how it's made. You might notice that some so-called seven-layer dips might have six or even eight layers if you scrutinize them closely. So long as the main layer is refried beans with a mix of the usual suspects like guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and some sort of cheese, guests probably won't complain. But why not nail the presentation by creating an edible gridiron?

It's not especially difficult to make the surface of your seven-layer dip resemble a football field. You just need to make sure the guacamole is the top layer. The guac is green enough to resemble the turf of a football field, and you can use sour cream to form the yard lines. Beneath that turf, the only hard rule with seven-layer dip is that the beans are always the bottom layer.