Score A Touchdown This Super Bowl Sunday With A Creative Twist On 7-Layer Dip
The combination of chips and dip is up there with chicken wings as a must-have Super Bowl snack every February. If you're not content with simple salsa, a more substantial option is the seven-layer dip, a massive and filling appetizer containing nearly everything that goes well with store bought tortilla chips. There can be some variation in how it's made. You might notice that some so-called seven-layer dips might have six or even eight layers if you scrutinize them closely. So long as the main layer is refried beans with a mix of the usual suspects like guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and some sort of cheese, guests probably won't complain. But why not nail the presentation by creating an edible gridiron?
It's not especially difficult to make the surface of your seven-layer dip resemble a football field. You just need to make sure the guacamole is the top layer. The guac is green enough to resemble the turf of a football field, and you can use sour cream to form the yard lines. Beneath that turf, the only hard rule with seven-layer dip is that the beans are always the bottom layer.
The guacamole football field dip
A simple turf field with yard lines is the most straightforward way to go about it, but as with any food art, there are lots of ways to get creative. You can create end zones or replicate specific team colors by using extra pico de gallo, shredded cheese, or anything edible which matches your team's colors (and which goes well with tortilla chips). To create delicious football players for your guacamole and sour cream stadium, stick olives upright into the finished dip and decide which one is your quarterback; to make them sturdier, you can insert upright carrots first and then attach olives to the top of each one.
Goalposts will be the hardest part. For the full effect, you could cut soft tortillas into the shape of goalposts and bake them until they harden. However, you can more easily jam pairs of upright pretzel sticks into the end zone instead and your guests will still get it. The football field dip should be as complicated as you're interested in making it: Even if you don't have specialized piping bags for the sour cream, you can decorate it like a cake using a simple plastic bag with the tip cut off, and carefully pipe out the sour cream through the hole. Then watch all your guests dig in.