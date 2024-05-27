The Reason Buffalo Wings Are Always Served With Celery

People underestimate celery. It might seem like a boring vegetable, but it has so many uses and can be a surprisingly delicious addition to meals. With it's fresh, bright taste and satisfying crunch, celery can take recipes up a notch. But while it's often used in soups and salads, it's become most famous for its pairing with Buffalo chicken wings. It would almost feel like theft if you ordered Buffalo wings and received them without signature celery sticks and a tiny cup of blue cheese dressing. So how did this combination come to be so ubiquitous?

The most popular story brings us to Buffalo, New York. The year is 1964, and Frank and Teressa Bellissimo are faced with a dilemma. Their son Dominic and his friends are hanging out at the family's food and drink establishment, Anchor Bar, throwing back some drinks. They start to get hungry and ask for something to satisfy their munchies. So Teressa did what all good moms (and cooks) do — she improvised. She made some wings with hot sauce and served them with stuff she had left over from preparing an antipasto platter, namely celery sticks.

The combination stuck. It's hard to believe that Buffalo chicken wings were an upstate New York regional secret until the 1980s because now you can't enter a strip mall without falling over a Buffalo Wild Wings chain.

