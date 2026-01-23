Costco's Latest 8-Pound Party Tray Is Perfect For Even The Hungriest Of Crowds At Your Super Bowl Party

Super Bowl Sunday is right up there in the annals of American eating holidays. There are also, accordingly, plenty of foodstuffs folks have come to expect from football's biggest night. Nachos, sliders, and all manner of dips are practically compulsory, then there are a bunch of ways to upgrade your Super Bowl snacks from there. Chicken wings are also a classic of the genre, and Costco has an 8-pound tray that scratches this big line off your food to-dos.

8 pounds worth of chicken wing flats and drums (about 72 pieces for $47) is a clucking lot of chicken. Depending on how much other fare you prepare, one pack should comfortably satisfy a dozen guests, assuming they each have six wings a piece. Invite more guests and you can scale up accordingly. Chicken wing prices can vary depending on geography and even the time of year, but this is still a relative deal. A few pounds more of Costco's own Kirkland frozen wings run about $32, but you have to supply additional time and labor to cook them. There's also the hosting stress factor: buy them premade and you don't need to worry about potential chicken wing baking mistakes. Costco's tray also comes with four pre-portioned condiment cups of ranch dressing for immediate dipping.