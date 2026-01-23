Costco's Latest 8-Pound Party Tray Is Perfect For Even The Hungriest Of Crowds At Your Super Bowl Party
Super Bowl Sunday is right up there in the annals of American eating holidays. There are also, accordingly, plenty of foodstuffs folks have come to expect from football's biggest night. Nachos, sliders, and all manner of dips are practically compulsory, then there are a bunch of ways to upgrade your Super Bowl snacks from there. Chicken wings are also a classic of the genre, and Costco has an 8-pound tray that scratches this big line off your food to-dos.
8 pounds worth of chicken wing flats and drums (about 72 pieces for $47) is a clucking lot of chicken. Depending on how much other fare you prepare, one pack should comfortably satisfy a dozen guests, assuming they each have six wings a piece. Invite more guests and you can scale up accordingly. Chicken wing prices can vary depending on geography and even the time of year, but this is still a relative deal. A few pounds more of Costco's own Kirkland frozen wings run about $32, but you have to supply additional time and labor to cook them. There's also the hosting stress factor: buy them premade and you don't need to worry about potential chicken wing baking mistakes. Costco's tray also comes with four pre-portioned condiment cups of ranch dressing for immediate dipping.
Making Costco chicken wings the MVP of your Super Bowl party
Thanks to its handy plastic platter and included creamy sides, you can more or less set out a Costco chicken wing tray and let the bones fall where they may. You can also serve them with oodles of sauces that you might not have thought to pair with wings. Chili crisp, chimichurri, and peri-peri mayo are all zippy additions. You can also make tried-and-true hot sauce varieties a little more engaging by arranging the bottles by escalating intensity, a la Hot Ones. Just make sure your labels are extra-clear for milder palates.
Carrot and celery sticks are always a nice, polished touch that make your Super Bowl buffet seem downright catered. But those are not the only veggies with cooling qualities your spicy wings might merit. Cauliflower is terrifically neutral, and even absent the sweetness of carrots or the sometimes divisive texture of celery. Cucumbers are also a mellow contender, and you can always arrange a whole crudités plate near the protein and let your assembled football fans create their own snacking game plans.