10 Wines Under $15 You Need To Buy At Target, According To Sommeliers

Target is known for offering great deals on a wide array of products, and that includes wine. In fact, the big box store offers plenty of bottles that are in the $15 or less range. But does the company's promise of "Expect More. Pay Less" really follow through when it comes to wine? The truth is there are some gems to be found, but it may take a little bit of digging to find those stand-out bottles. That's where experts can help.

Here at Chowhound, we're always on the lookout for affordable wines that are worth buying, whether they're from specialty wine shops or big box stores. We've covered budget-friendly wines from Walmart, as well as the best (and worst) bargain wines to buy Costco, and now we have our sights set on Target. To determine which bottles truly stand out in the $15 or under range, we reached out to several sommeliers and wine experts to get their honest opinions.

Based on their years of experience tasting and rating wines, the experts gave us a solid round-up of bottles that truly deliver for their price range. Their picks included refreshing whites that pair well with a wide range of foods and luscious reds that are great for a Tuesday-night sip. They also included some summery rosés and bottles of bubbles that feel celebratory, but won't break the bank. The next time you're shopping for wine at Target, consider giving some of these sommelier-approved bottles a try.