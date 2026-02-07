The most time you'll have to spend even on what could be considered a traditional Eton mess is however long it takes to shop for the ingredients. You'll need fresh strawberries, a bit of sugar to taste, whipped cream, and baked meringue, which you can source in cookie form from plenty of supermarkets and grocery stores. Fresh whipped cream has the best consistency for this preparation, but you can make it ridiculously quickly, including in a Mason jar.

Eton mess is typically layered. You can portion individual servings into cute parfait or sundae cups, or make a big batch in a trifle bowl like Anchor Hocking's footed glass version. Once you're ready to literally get cracking, you'll crush the meringues to break them up a bit. A resealable plastic bag and a mallet or a rolling pin are effective, or you can just give the cookies a few whacks with your open palm. You'll also muddle the sliced strawberries until they're somewhat saucy, adding a teaspoon or so of sugar as needed as you go. Then you can begin layering the components until you've filled your vessels.

Most folks expect an Eton mess to be red, and strawberries are the standard fruit of choice, but you could, of course, use raspberries instead. You can also more or less swap whatever botanicals you wish in the privacy of your own home pâtisserie, but at a certain point, adaptations might merit a name change. Add blueberries to the mix, for example, and that red, white, and blue tableau may require a pseudonym that's more fitting when served Stateside.