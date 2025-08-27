It's Not A Pig In A Blanket — The British Snack We're Ready To See In The US
Lovers of cocktail sausages and perfectly golden-brown pastries might find themselves in foodie heaven when in Britain. Pastries are a pretty big deal in the United States, but on the other side of the pond, a well-done savory pastry is simply king. While we love a good ol' plate of pigs in a blanket (yes, even for breakfast), there might be one other treat that we might have to copy from Brits: sausage rolls.
Similar to pigs in a blanket in the U.S., sausage rolls are all about the balance of doughy textures, savory flavors, and tasty meat at the center. Even though the British pigs in a blanket involve bacon-wrapped sausages with no crescent rolls in sight, British sausage rolls are made from puff pastry and sausage meat (usually pork).
They can be served fresh out the oven, warm, or cold. While a known classic on their own, there are several different variations including cheese and marmite sausage rolls, as well as summer sausage rolls that include sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and garlic. While traditional sausage rolls are not as well-known as a full English breakfast, they are still up there as a must-try food when in the country.
The best way to enjoy sausage rolls
You'll typically find mini sausage rolls served at kids parties, or even as appetizers to guests before dinner is rolled out. It is a mouthful of bite-sized sausage goodness with the kind of flakiness that gets an understandable pass in social settings. To make your own from scratch, combine onions, eggs, sausage meat, and seasonings alongside store-bought puff pastry or short-crust pastry.
The fun is in folding the meat into the pastry, cutting them into your desired size, and waiting for it to reach optimal crispiness and juiciness in the oven. Just don't forget to follow Paul Hollywood's temperature trick for the perfect pastry so you won't be disappointed with your final result.
Whether you go for a batch of homemade sausage rolls or find them in the frozen aisle of your local grocery store, you'll be in for a treat. When in the United Kingdom, you'll find these in larger form in local bakeries or cafés, or bakery chains like Greggs for one of the nation's most popular sausage roll spots. Greggs even offers vegan sausage rolls for a plant-based alternative. You can enjoy your sausage roll dry, or lather it up with an atrocious amount of ketchup the way many do across the country. Other condiments to enjoy alongside your sausage roll include brown sauce, yellow mustard, mayonnaise, salad dressing, and chutneys.