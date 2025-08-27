It's Not A Pig In A Blanket — The British Snack We're Ready To See In The US

Lovers of cocktail sausages and perfectly golden-brown pastries might find themselves in foodie heaven when in Britain. Pastries are a pretty big deal in the United States, but on the other side of the pond, a well-done savory pastry is simply king. While we love a good ol' plate of pigs in a blanket (yes, even for breakfast), there might be one other treat that we might have to copy from Brits: sausage rolls.

Similar to pigs in a blanket in the U.S., sausage rolls are all about the balance of doughy textures, savory flavors, and tasty meat at the center. Even though the British pigs in a blanket involve bacon-wrapped sausages with no crescent rolls in sight, British sausage rolls are made from puff pastry and sausage meat (usually pork).

They can be served fresh out the oven, warm, or cold. While a known classic on their own, there are several different variations including cheese and marmite sausage rolls, as well as summer sausage rolls that include sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and garlic. While traditional sausage rolls are not as well-known as a full English breakfast, they are still up there as a must-try food when in the country.