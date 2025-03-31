The Difference Between An American And Full English Breakfast

Breakfast, as they say, is the most important meal of the day — and the experts seem to agree. Multiple studies have concluded that eating breakfast helps you remain alert and energized throughout the day. Though our ancestors were unaware of these specific benefits, they likely knew that nourishing their bodies early in the day helped them feel better overall. Plus, breakfast foods are among the most delicious — especially when you're talking full English and traditional American options.

Though citizens of both countries eat a wide array of foods for breakfast (avocado toast, anyone?), there are a handful of specific dishes that come to mind when the meal is mentioned in either locale. In England, most people picture what's called a "full English," which is a hearty, surprisingly balanced meal comprised of several different breakfast-y proteins, toast, mushrooms, tomatoes, and baked beans. Those in the United States typically swap the beans for potatoes and forgo the mushrooms and tomatoes, but other traditional American fare wouldn't look out of place in either country.

While both hearty breakfasts share a few foods and originated to fuel working class men for their labor, there are plenty of differences between them. For instance, the full English breakfast features a selection of foods that have remained practically the same for centuries, while a similar American-style breakfast can be easily customized to the individual. This is due to the fact that the U.S. version offers a wider array of variations on things like eggs and sides, while a full English breakfast describes a specific meal.