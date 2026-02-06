I Tried And Ranked All 6 Blue Point Brewing Beer Varieties

As a New Yorker (and a bartender), I've been familiar with Blue Point Brewing Company for a while. Although I have never visited the brewery in person (out on Long Island), I have had Blue Point beers in the past, and the Blue Point brand feels like a hometown brew. Just like life in New York, the company offers a wide array of options for any taste or mood — including seasonal options (usually around six on rotation).

I took the opportunity to taste all six of the beers on the menu that are available year-round in New York and select retailers across the country. While I didn't personally love them all (to be fair, I'm mostly a wine and spirits drinker), I did find a couple of delicious stand-outs, and it was an interesting way to experience what makes Blue Point so uniquely New York. Read on for my personal recommendations, and taste for yourself to see where we align!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the distributor.