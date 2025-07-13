The Best Sheet Pan Technique For Perfectly Crispy Nachos Every Time

Sheet-pan nachos are a staple crowd pleaser if you're entertaining, and a fabulous snack for two any time of day. What's not to love about crispy corn chips loaded with savory toppings like cheese, sour cream, homemade pico de gallo, peppers, and beans? Nothing — unless you're making them all wrong. Rick Martinez, chef and cookbook author of "Salsa Daddy: A Cookbook: Dip Your Way Into Mexican Cooking," told Mashed that adding too many layers when assembling is a common mistake many make with nachos.

"The broiler is only going to heat the top [layer]. If there are five layers below, they are going to cool off and get soggy," Martinez explained. Sure makes a lot of sense. As an alternative to stacking ingredients on ingredients, the Salsa Daddy recommends using more than one pan to make multiple batches of two-layer nachos. When you take the less is more approach instead of piling on layers of toppings, you'll avoid a big, gloopy mess. Martinez said, "[It's] better to prep multiple pans of two-layer nachos than to make a nacho lasagna that you have to eat with a fork."