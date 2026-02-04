7 Expert-Approved Tips For Making Your Own Pasta

When I put a pot of water on the stove, I'll throw a dash of salt in right away. But now I know a tip that I had never heard before. Chef Antonia Lofaso explains: "I don't pre-salt my water. ... I always, whenever I'm getting ready to make pasta, even if I'm making it from scratch, I put on a pot of boiling water first. ... I don't want to wait for water to boil. To me, that is the most frustrating thing on the planet. ... I don't salt it until it's ready to go, and I want it at a rolling boil, I want to heavily season it. I want to taste that water."

She explained further that you need to actually taste that salty water to know if you need to add more to the boil, or leave it as is. For example, if you know you're going to use a salty cheese like a pecorino, you don't have to salt your water as heavily.

Before adding the salt, however, make sure that water is at a rolling boil! And when your fresh pasta is actually in the water, keep in mind that it will take less time to cook than dry pasta. Lofaso continues: "When they float... that's like your cue ... they're done. The other thing with fresh pasta that you can't get away with, like you can with dried pasta, the water has to be [a] rolling boil, otherwise it gets gummy, tacky, and sticky."