How Much Cooked Pasta Do You Need Per Dinner Guest?

Whether you're planning an Italian-themed, multi-course dinner party or just making a pot of spaghetti for your family, getting portion sizes right can be a challenge. Some overzealous home cooks will make enough food to feed an army, leading to endless leftovers, and sadly food waste, as some will likely end up in the trash. However, other cooks are more abstemious, leaving guests hungry and unhappy.

How do you know how much is enough? In Italy the locals are quite discerning about portion sizes. While folks in the U.S. are gobbling dinner plates piled high with spaghetti, Italians generally eat pasta as a smaller first course, or primo. The rule of thumb for primo portioning is 2 ounces of dried pasta per person, which will equal anywhere from ¾ of a cup to 1 ¼ cups of cooked pasta, depending upon what type you happen to be using. This is a good approximation, especially if you plan to serve additional courses and sides.