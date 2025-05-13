The 17 Best Cheesy Toppings For Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes are one of the most under-appreciated side dishes out there. Not only are they super easy to make at home, but they can also be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For example, if you're bringing steakhouse vibes to your dinner table, you can opt for more elaborate toppings and sauces. Or, if you're seeking something a little more casual and filling, spoon on the homemade chili and pull out the butter tray. One topping that you have to have for your baked potatoes, regardless of how fancy you want to make them, is cheese.

Cheese, as a whole, can bring a delectable fattiness to your baked potato, elevate its flavor, and work with the other toppings to create a unique and tasty bite. There are some cheese varieties that are timeless pairings for baked potatoes (we're looking at you, cheddar), and there are some that are a little more whimsical and new-age — meaning you probably won't be seeing them on a restaurant menu any time soon. But, they're all delicious and worth trying if you love both cheese and baked potatoes. We curated a list of some of the best cheesy toppings you need to try on your baked potatoes, as well as how to pair them with other garnishes to create a wholesome and satisfying bite.