How To Choose The Right Appetizers For Your Dinner Party (Just Answer One Simple Question)

Envision a dinner guest holding a plate of appetizers in one hand and their dinner plate in another. You really don't want to see them weighed down. This imaginary friend should have plenty of tasty choices without feeling anchored. Although it isn't a strict science as illustrated in the above seafood Caesar salad example, you're probably going to start light and continue on with more substantial dishes as the party progresses. That is, of course, because you're typically going to want to build to culinary satisfaction, rather than top-load those gastronomic adventures. Ergo, you're usually going to want your canapés to whet the appetite, rather than drown it. And, again, reversing the spell is easy, too.

If you're ever stumped, those old workhorse charcuterie boards are brilliant for building a choose-your-own adventure panoply of nibbles that your guests can portion for themselves. Provided you more or less follow the golden rule for filling a charcuterie board by building around the larger bits, you should end up with enough meat, cheese, fruit, and salty bites like nuts to incidentally amount to more variety than you might have assembled making a bunch of separate appetizers.

You can also take the notion of a proper charcuterie board pretty far off course to fit your own needs. A sophisticated tinned fish charcuterie board can easily achieve the broad appeal you might seek with a pescatarian flair. The same goes for a dairy-only version (which you could more accurately call a good, old fashioned cheese plate), or even a totally veggie take that's inspired by the classic meaty sampler.