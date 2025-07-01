7 Unique Birthday Cake Decorating Ideas You Just Have To See

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The ancient Romans may have been the first ones to celebrate birthdays with cake but they'd be pretty surprised at how elaborate our cakes have become. We've come a long way from the simple honey cakes the Romans made to honor the annual rite of passage. Today, it seems, more is more when it comes to decorating cakes of all kinds, but especially birthday cakes. With clouds of frosting, the addition of ribbons and pearls, multiple tiers of cakes, and sometimes all of the above, birthday cakes have become as elaborate — if not more so — than wedding cakes. And, if having the birthday celebrant's name written on a cake following the words "Happy Birthday" isn't personal enough, cakes can be customized with burn away designs, mirror selfies, and heartfelt messages.

So, even though your cakes may not be as extravagant as the oversized, sculpted confections of Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, who helped Gigi Hadid celebrate her birthday with a giant bagel cake, you can still make it special. Consider trying one of the trends below or even transforming an ugly store-bought cake by adding some of these popular decorations on your own.